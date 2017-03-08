ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): The National Assembly session on Tuesday started at 10:40 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session. The House would take up agenda items including Question Hour, Calling Attention Notices,Introduction of Bills, Motion of Thanks and Points of Order.
National Assembly session starts
