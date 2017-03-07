National Assembly session starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): The National Assembly session on Tuesday started at 10:35 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session. Tuesday was the Private Members day. The House would take up agenda items including Calling Attention Notices, Introduction of Bills, Resolutions, Motion under Rule 259 and Points of Order.
