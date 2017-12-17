National art exhibition to start from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The 9th two-month long National Exhibition will be held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Art Gallery from December 19.

Prior to this major event PNCA organised a series of regional exhibitions representing all provinces which were given relevant context according to the cultural heritage of the land. The recurring theme of culture connects the work of artists from different regions, as it becomes a point of intersection for people itself. An official of PNCA speaking to the media said that the exhibitions represented the land, life, people and the cultural diversity of Pakistan which culminated into National Exhibition as the work for National Exhibition was selected by competent committees from all regional exhibitions.

The exhibition includes works of almost 500 artists from all over Pakistan, in the first National Exhibition being held in the new building. Artists have used broad spectrum of formats and techniques including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, photography, miniature installations and videos. Contemporary art from Pakistan has lately witnessed a few very significant international breakthroughs that has put Pakistani art in a respectable and sought-after slot internationally.