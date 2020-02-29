National action plan to fight coronavirus to be presented in cabinet: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that a national action plan to combat coronavirus has been prepared which will be presented before the cabinet for approval.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, she said that national action plan was prepared in consultation with all provinces, relevant ministries and stakeholders for effectively address the situation to handle coronavirus.

She said that the national action plan covers all aspects to have joint strategy to fight the disease with full force and with having availability of all resources. She added this action plan will be based on mutual coordination, communication mechanism and effective strategy.

She said that the federal government has received detailed briefing on current status of coronavirus and arrangements from representatives of all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to exactly know the ground situation.

She said that there was clear outcome message of the meeting which was held today at National Institute of Health (NIH) that prevention is better than cure and that coronavirus is preventable and that there is no need to get panic as over 98% coronavirus cases reported across the world have been fully recovered.

Dr Firdous said that there was no coronavirus emergency in the country as very few cases were reported. She said that media role is important in creating awareness in public about the disease and telling them about preventive measures and other aspects about the disease including precaution and treatment.

She said that there was mutual consensus that all political parties should be onboard in making strategies to protect the citizens from coronavirus. She added coronavirus strategies will be implemented at all level from district to federal with the involvement of all stakeholders, local administrations and provincial governments.

She said that the government is fully aware of its responsibility to protect the citizens from this disease and it was taking effective measures in this regard.

She said that as social corporate responsibility it is the professional duty of every media organization and the moral obligation of every countrymen to play due role in creating awareness about coronavirus. She added the government was fully implementing the slogan of Prime Minister Imran Khan which is “no fear- just fight” the disease.

She said that holding of Afghan peace pact is the victory of Pakistan and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who always supported the idea of dialogue to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

“Now the world has realized the visionary approach of PM Imran Khan. Pakistan has always played its role in maintaining peace in the region.” She congratulated the nation over such success of Pakistan in diplomatic fronts and expressed the hope that peace deal will have positive impact on the region.