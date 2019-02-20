Nation united to send strong message against Indian war hysteria: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the whole nation would give a united response against the war hysteria of India.

He was speaking to a delegation of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) including Convenor Tahir Khalil, President Qurban Baloch, Secretary General Behzad Saleemi, National Press Club Secretary Anwar Raza, Khawaja Babar and other senior journalists, here at the Parliament House.

The speaker said a unanimous and explicit message would be sent to India from the floor of the Parliament.