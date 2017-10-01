Nation united to foil all heinous designs against country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said
on Sunday that the nation is united to foil all heinous designs
against the country.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said that services
of armed forces and law enforcement agencies are praiseworthy for
maintenance of peace.
He appreciated the security personnel performing duties for
maintaining peace on Youm-e-Ashur.
