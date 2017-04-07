Nation united in fight against terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday
said the nation was united in fight against extremism and
terrorism and expressed optimism that after the success of
Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad would also attain its objectives.
The President was talking here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, to
a group of Army officials undergoing training at the Command
and Staff College, Quetta.
The President lauded the role and sacrifices of armed
forces, law enforcement agencies and civil administration in
addressing the challenges of lawlessness and terrorism.
The President also appreciated the role of Pakistan Army
in restoring law and order in Balochistan and said despite
many challenges Pakistan was now heading in the right
direction.
According to a statement from Aiwan-e-Sadr, the
President said “the country was now more stable and strong and
many opportunities were knocking on its door.”
President Mamnoon Hussain said that China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to change the fate
of the region for better, and emphasized the need to forge
harmony amongst all national institutions and stakeholders for
timely completion of development projects.
He said Balochistan would specifically gain from the
CPEC project as numerous employment opportunities will be
created after the operationalization of Gwadar Port.
The President noted that the inclusion of Diamer Bhasha
Dam project in CPEC would ensure its timely completion and
would help overcome water and power shortage in the country.
The President said successful holding of Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) conference in Islamabad was a
success of Pakistan’s foreign policy and termed the perception
that Pakistan was being isolated, as wrong.
President Mamnoon Hussain said economic policy of
Pakistan was heading in the right direction and country’s
economy was improving owing to sound economic policies of the
Government.
The President said Pakistan can achieve its desired
goals if every individual dispenses his responsibilities
efficiently.
He commended the role of Command and Staff College,
Quetta in imparting quality and strategic training to officers
of Pakistan Army and those from the allied countries.
He hoped that training received at the premier military
institution would prove to be an asset for the officers and
enable them utilize their abilities and full potential for the
service of the motherland.
