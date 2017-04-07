Nation united in fight against terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday

said the nation was united in fight against extremism and

terrorism and expressed optimism that after the success of

Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad would also attain its objectives.

The President was talking here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, to

a group of Army officials undergoing training at the Command

and Staff College, Quetta.

The President lauded the role and sacrifices of armed

forces, law enforcement agencies and civil administration in

addressing the challenges of lawlessness and terrorism.

The President also appreciated the role of Pakistan Army

in restoring law and order in Balochistan and said despite

many challenges Pakistan was now heading in the right

direction.

According to a statement from Aiwan-e-Sadr, the

President said “the country was now more stable and strong and

many opportunities were knocking on its door.”

President Mamnoon Hussain said that China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to change the fate

of the region for better, and emphasized the need to forge

harmony amongst all national institutions and stakeholders for

timely completion of development projects.

He said Balochistan would specifically gain from the

CPEC project as numerous employment opportunities will be

created after the operationalization of Gwadar Port.

The President noted that the inclusion of Diamer Bhasha

Dam project in CPEC would ensure its timely completion and

would help overcome water and power shortage in the country.

The President said successful holding of Economic

Cooperation Organization (ECO) conference in Islamabad was a

success of Pakistan’s foreign policy and termed the perception

that Pakistan was being isolated, as wrong.

President Mamnoon Hussain said economic policy of

Pakistan was heading in the right direction and country’s

economy was improving owing to sound economic policies of the

Government.

The President said Pakistan can achieve its desired

goals if every individual dispenses his responsibilities

efficiently.

He commended the role of Command and Staff College,

Quetta in imparting quality and strategic training to officers

of Pakistan Army and those from the allied countries.

He hoped that training received at the premier military

institution would prove to be an asset for the officers and

enable them utilize their abilities and full potential for the

service of the motherland.