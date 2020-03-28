Nation to take unified stance to fight coronavirus spread: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said the whole nation including parliamentarians, religious scholars, paramedic staff, youth and members of civil society would take unified stance to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

A parliamentary committee compromising the government and opposition leaders was formed to review the measures to completely control the pandemic as this was not time to play politics over it, he said talking to a private news channel.

Asad Qaiser said it was decided with opposition parties to make a mechanism to sit-together to develop a joint strategy to curb the prevailing situation and expressed the hope the pandemic would be controlled through unified steps and efforts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to meet with the opposition leadership to devise an uniform plan to cope the deadly disease. The government was fully prepared to listen the recommendations and proposals of the opposition to fight the coronavirus, he added.

He underlined the need to impose health emergency to provide best medical services on war footing.