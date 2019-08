ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):The Nation will observe ‘Kashmir hour’ on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

The ‘Kashmir hour’ between 1200 to 1230 hours will be started throughout the country with playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both anthems will be aired on all TV, FM and radio channels.