Nation to give strong message by expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on Friday: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Pakistani nation would give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Plant for Pakistan drive at a school she said that on the call of prime minister all Pakistanis would observe solidarity with Kashmirs on Friday to draw the attention of world community towards their plight.

She appealed to every segment of society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris. The special assistant said people will come out of their houses, work places and educational institutions at 12 noon Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.