Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The whole nation on Friday will observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

On Friday, the solidarity hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country. The national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) will be played.

During the playing of national anthems from 1200 to 1205 hours, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.