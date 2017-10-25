Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday by observing Black Day: Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The whole nation would express solidarity with the people of Kashmir by observing Black Day on Friday (Oct 27) in a befitting manner, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan ,Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir said Wednesday.

Chairing a high level meeting which reviewed preparations for observing Black Day, he said Indian occupied forces’ atrocities in the held valley would be forcefully protested.

The meeting was attended by officials of various ministries, and other high officials of the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was told that special arrangements have already been finalised to observe the day. Different rallies have already been arranged at all district headquarters of four provinces, AJK and GB. Key government functionaries would issue special message to commemorate the Black Day.

The meeting was told that talk shows have been arranged to high light significance of the day. APHC has also arranged a rally in federal capital to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. Parliament’s Kashmir Committee has arranged a seminar in Quetta. The meeting suggested to present a resolution in National, Provincial Assemblies and Senate to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in connection with Black Day.

The meeting asked provincial governments to urge Ulema to highlight Indian atrocities in their Juma sermons.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudry Barjees Tahir said the government was observing Balck Day since many years. It is responsibility of all and sundry to raise their voice against Indian atrocities in Indian occupied \Kashmir . Indian occupation is violation of basic human rights.

The minister said that PML-N government has taken up the issue of Kashmir at international forums. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif pleaded the case of Kashmiris at all available forums in last four years. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also categorically stated at various forums that Pak-India relations could not become normal sans resolving Kashmir issue.

The minister directed hoisting black flags at government and other buildings of four provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan to mark the Balck Day.