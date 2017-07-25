Nation supports PML-N policies: CM Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, July 25 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur

Rehman said Tuesday the entire nation had been supporting policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was untiringly working for speedy development of the country despite conspiracies by certain vested elements during last four years.

Talking to media here, Chief Minister said the entire nation was behind

the Prime Minister who started mega energy projects to rid the country from the menace of load shedding, launched multi faceted CPEC projects, established networks of motorways and highways, constructed longest Lowari tunnel in Chitral besides giving economic stability to the country’s economy.

He said the Prime Minister had ensured transparency and merit in all

mega projects of the country and no one can prove even a single penny of corruption against him.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has made special focus on development of Gilgit Baltistan and approved record developments projects to expedite pace of economic development here.

Hafeez said CPEC was a gift of Prime Minister for people of Pakistan and

entire provinces including GB, being of its gateway, would be largely benefited from it.

The Chief Minister said political stability and continuity of policies

were imperative for success of CPEC besides making the present economic achievements sustainable.

The Chief Minister said enemy countries can make conspiracies against

CPEC but the government has adopted all the required measures to frustrate it with the support of masses.

To foil conspiracies against CPEC, the Chief Minister said we need to

work hard with unity and cohesion in our respective fields and supporting each others’ irrespective of political ideologies.

He said practical work on Gilgit-Chitral Expressway will formally start

in December this year that would open up the entire region for tourism and investment, adding this mega project has been included in CPEC and arrangements was being finalized for commencement of works.

Under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), he said, over Rs100

billion were approved for different mega projects in two years for Gilgit Baltistan due to CPEC, adding two years ago, there were only Rs2.5billion projects in PSDP for GB.

The share received from CPEC would also be utilized for protection of

environment and improvement of infrastructure in GB, he explained.

“When PMLN government took over, load shedding was a big challenge and we had worked day and night for its solution.”

To address problem of regional and grid stations, the Chief Minister

said the Prime Minister had released Rs5billion for establishment of grid station in the province and huge investment was expected in power sector with construction of regional grid and linking GB with national grid.

He said land has been purchased for Diamir Basha dam through SPARCO satellite monitoring system as result of which Rs20billion were saved for national kitty.

As result of goal oriented reforms and practical measures of PMLN

Government, he said, no load shedding was being observed in Gilgit today, directly benefiting industries and domestic consumers.

CPEC Economic Zone was being constructed and three ways link was being established for Gilgit Baltistan through Babusar-Gilgit-Chitral besides setting up of Board of Investment for promotion of investment.

ith cooperation of KFW, insurance policy has been ensured and PM

National Health Program has been extended to four districts of GB. The overall conditions of public sectors hospitals have been improved besides increasing doctors in the province.

To get self sufficiency in food and agriculture, Efad project costing

Rs14billion has been started under which eight lac kanal infertile land would made productive, saying work on land productivity on 91000 kanals was already started.

Culture of political interference in police department has been

abolished that resulted restoration of confidence of masses on police force besides significant reduction in crimes ration and improving of law and order situation. He said massive increase in tourists this year showed significant improvement of law and order situation in the province.

Technical and vocational board was setup for promotion of technical

education and province’s own curriculum was being prepared, he added.