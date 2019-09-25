Nation stands united after the tragic earthquake: Firdous

MIRPUR,Azad Kashmir Sep 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the nation stood united after the tragic earthquake and all should take part in relief and rehabilitation work for the victims of Tuesday earthquake.

Talking to media persons after inquiring after health of injured in Mirpur Divisional hospital, she said if needed victims would be shifted to hospitals of other cities to ensure provision of best possible medical treatment.