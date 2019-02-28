PESHAWAR, Feb 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here on Thursday said the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valiant forces to safeguard the boundaries and sovereignty of the motherland.
In his statement on Pak-India recent tension, the Governor said India should understand our offer of dialogue on peace and restrain
from showing insanity that would put the regional peace on stake.
Nation stands by its valiant forces: Governor
