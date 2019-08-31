Nation showed unprecedented solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the whole nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed unprecedented solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by observing Kashmir Hour on Friday.

Dr Firdous in a tweet said the prime minister while conveying the sentiments of the nation to the entire world, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to stand and support the suppressed Kashmiri people to the last extent.