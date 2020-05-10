Nation salutes mothers whose sons embraced martyrdom in line of duty: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that on the occasion of the Mother’s Day, the nation saluted the mothers whose sons had sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistani mothers were unique in the world who thanked Allah Almighty on the martyrdom of their sons.

Today, the nation saluted Major Nadeem Abbas and other security personnel who were martyrdom in a landmine blast in Balochistan, as well as their mothers and families. These heroes were pride of the nation, he remarked.