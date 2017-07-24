Nation rendering sacrifices in war against terrorism:Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Monday said Pakistani

nation had been rendering sacrifices in on-going war against

terrorism.

Pakistan was paying heavy price in this war and lost many

lives of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and general public

as well, he said talking to PTV.

He said terrorism incidents have reduced due to the measures

taken by the leadership.

The Senator said that only Pakistan was not fighting against

terrorism rather many other countries of the region were also

victim of this menace.

He said there was need to further secure our border with

Afghanistan by controlling movement there to stop Indian

involvement in terrorism incidents in Pakistan through this

border.