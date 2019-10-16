Nation remembers Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):The Pakistani nation remembered its first prime minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary on October 16 to pay homage his struggles for Pakistan.

Liaquat Ali Khan was born into an aristocrat Nausherwani Muslim Marhal Jatt family in Karnal, Punjab Province, British India, which is now in the Indian state of Haryana, on 1 October 1895.

The origin of his family is described as Punjabi, however his family had adopted the Urdu language, and he was a native Urdu speaker.

Liaquat Ali Khan was the son of a landowner, Liaquat was educated at Aligarh, Allahabad, and Exeter College, Oxford.

Liaquat Ali Khan was one of the leading founding Fathers of modern Pakistan who served as the nation’s first prime minister and Defence minister of Pakistan.