Nation rejects shallow slogans of change: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Saturday said ‘real change’ in the country was possible only

through practical measures and not through raising ‘shallow slogans’

of change, which had been rejected by the nation.

Most of the people, who were raising slogans of change, were

corrupt and had already changed parties several times for their

personal gains, he said while addressing a public gathering at

Saroba near Chakri.

The minister said the country was moving on the path of development

as projects in energy and infrastructure, including the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were launched by the Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

But few elements were involved in the politics of agitation,

which was halting the development process and might be detrimental to

the democratic process as well, he added.

Nisar said unlike its opponents, the PML-N government believed

in practical measures such as construction of roads, bridges,

schools, hospitals, water supply schemes, motorways and the CPEC.

All such projects would “drown the opponents’ politics in the River

Swan,” he added.

He said in democracy, national decisions were made in parliament,

courts and in the court of people, and not on roads.

He said a nation progressed when democracy flourished in the

country, but the politics of agitation and confrontation not only

halted the development process, but also pushed it several years back.

The interior minister said development schemes worth billions

of rupees initiated during the last four years were a testimony of

the government’s commitment towards the well-being of people.

“In order to strengthen Pakistan, we should promote the

politics of tolerance and endurance,” he added.

Earlier, he also addressed people of Chontra, Chakri, Rawat

and Khengar Khurd.

On the occasion, several important personalities of the area,

including former chairmen and voice chairmen of union councils

belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party, PTI, and Pakistan Muslim League-Q,

joined the PML-N.

The minister also announced several development projects worth

millions of rupees in various sectors including water, health,

education and infrastructure.

He said terrorism and extremism had no link with Islam.

He said national interest would always be protected at every

level.

The minister pointed out that the PML-N government remained

steadfast in the most difficult situations and gave utmost priority

to justice and truth.

He said his party also gave priority to the sanctity

of Islam and the national interest in the country’s politics.

He said the opponents had no other agenda but to make false

allegations and false commitments.