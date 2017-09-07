Nation observed Air Force Day with full zeal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Air Force Day observed here
on September 7, (Thursday) with traditional zeal and dignity
across the country to commemorate the heroics of Pakistan Air
Force (PAF) in the war of 1965 against India.
Pakistan Air Force celebrated September 7, as the PAF
Day in commemoration of the PAF’s role in defending the country
and remembering its martyrs of the 1965 war.
Air shows and other programmes marked the Pakistan Air
Force’s role in defending the nation in the Indo-Pakistani War
of 1965.
The entire nation celebrated the Air Force Day
with traditional zeal by paying tributes to the
brave Pakistan Air Force officers who laid down their lives
in defense of the territorial sovereignty of the country.
A special prayer held for eternal peace of the
martyrs while tribute messages read out to the brave
troops of the Air Force.
The national flag hoisted and all ranks in the
Pakistan Air Force troops also performed the salutation
ritual.
Wreath laying ceremonies held at the graves of those air force
officers who were awarded Pakistan’s top military honour, the Nishan-E-Haider and also at the graves of others who embraced martyrdom.
It is worth mentioning here that the Air Force Day celebrated
in Pakistan as a national day on September 7, one day after the annual
celebration of the Defence Day.
