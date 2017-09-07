Nation observed Air Force Day with full zeal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Air Force Day observed here

on September 7, (Thursday) with traditional zeal and dignity

across the country to commemorate the heroics of Pakistan Air

Force (PAF) in the war of 1965 against India.

Pakistan Air Force celebrated September 7, as the PAF

Day in commemoration of the PAF’s role in defending the country

and remembering its martyrs of the 1965 war.

Air shows and other programmes marked the Pakistan Air

Force’s role in defending the nation in the Indo-Pakistani War

of 1965.

The entire nation celebrated the Air Force Day

with traditional zeal by paying tributes to the

brave Pakistan Air Force officers who laid down their lives

in defense of the territorial sovereignty of the country.

A special prayer held for eternal peace of the

martyrs while tribute messages read out to the brave

troops of the Air Force.

The national flag hoisted and all ranks in the

Pakistan Air Force troops also performed the salutation

ritual.

Wreath laying ceremonies held at the graves of those air force

officers who were awarded Pakistan’s top military honour, the Nishan-E-Haider and also at the graves of others who embraced martyrdom.

It is worth mentioning here that the Air Force Day celebrated

in Pakistan as a national day on September 7, one day after the annual

celebration of the Defence Day.