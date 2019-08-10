Nation enthusiasm on its peak to celebrate I-Day in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The nation is fully enthusiastic all across the country including metropolitan cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to celebrate the Independence day on August 14 in most befitting manner and preparations in this regard are at its peak.

Like every year, most of the major markets, roads shops and malls were flooded with national flags, stickers and badges, attracting buyers especially young generation ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

With few days left in Independence Day, a sea of national flags was being witnessed in all cities, villages, markets, bazaars, streets and towns where people are hoisting national flags on their houses and vehicles to express love with their country.