Nation demonstrated ‘unity, faith and solidarity’ in celebrating triumph over India: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said

that the entire nation had been praying for the cricket team and demonstrated a rare unity, faith and solidarity in celebrating the

triumph of the team against India in the final of the ICC Champions

Trophy.

In a brief chat with PTV after the ceremony held at the Prime

Minister House to welcome and honour the team, the MOS said that the

Prime Minister was very keen to welcome the cricket team on their return

and today’s function was organized on his desire. She said that the

players of the cricket team, their families, PCB management and former players were invited to attend the ceremony.

Marriyum paying tributes to the parents and the cricket team on its

astounding achievement, said that it was indeed a proud moment for the parents of the players who wished their children to achieve excellence

in the game. She said that the players and their parents had been duly appreciated through this ceremony.

The minister appreciated PTV for promoting the ICC Champions Trophy

by covering all the matches in which the top Pakistani players and international brands were also invited.

Marriyum said that she wanted PTV to organize and host today’s

event which it had done admirably under the leadership of the Prime Minister. She said cricket was a national passion and there was hardly anybody who did not love this game adding that she herself was a great

lover of cricket.

The MOS said that the Prime Minister had always strived to take the

country to new heights. Be it the nuclear tests, strengthening of the economy, CPEC or the energy projects, all of them have been set rolling under his dynamic leadership, she added.

She said that Allah Almighty helped those who were sincere and loyal

in serving the people and the country.