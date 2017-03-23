Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan celebrated the 77th anniversary of Resolution Day on Thursday with traditional fervor and zeal, renewing the pledge to defeat the forces of extremism and terrorism and work hard for progress, prosperity and stability of the country.

The day (March 23), which marked the historic event in 1940 when the Lahore Resolution was passed demanding a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent, dawned with a 31-gun salute in the

federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in Mosques after morning prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

It was a public holiday and national flag hoisted a top all the government buildings.

The traditional military parade was the mega event of the Pakistan Day celebrations which was held at the Parade Ground near the landmark Shakarparian hills in the federal capital.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa,

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of

Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Minister for Defence

Khawaja Muhammad Asif witnessed the parade, aircraft’s fly-past and

paratroopers jumps.

Special feature of the parade this year was participation of

the People’s Liberation Army (China’s Tri Services), Saudi Special

Force’s contingents and Turkish Jannisary Military band.

Another enthralling event of the day was aerobatic manoeuvres

by the Brave Hearts (Sherdil) team comprising six jets of Pakistan

Air Force (PAF), which flew in the skies for quite some time to

receive high acclaim.

Indigenously built multi-role aircraft J-F 17 Thunder with the assistance of China was also part of the fly past which flew at variable velocities and showcased a number manoeuvres and aerobatics by flying low and high in the air.

The air power show enthralled not only the audience present in the parade venue, but also the entire nation who viewed the performance of blaring and colour-emitting fighter jets on their television screens.

Besides other activities, a change of guard ceremony was held at the tomb of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore in the morning.

To pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, along with the members of the provincial

cabinet, visited the Mazar-e-Quaid, laid floral wreath, offered

Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book.

The Pakistan Air Force enthralled the Karachiites with a

spectacular Air Show at the Seaview Clifton Beach here on Thursday

afternoon. F-16, JF-17 Thunder and the Mirage planes of the PAF

participated in the hour long show witnessed by a large number of

people.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas

(FATA), Pakistan Day was also celebrated with national enthusiasm.

The people renewed their pledge to work hard in their respective

fields for progress, peace and prosperity of the country and give

every sacrifice for protection of the motherland.

The highlights of the day in KP were students, civil society and transport association rallies and peace walks besides seminars,

symposium and conferences where speakers threw light on the role of

Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 at Lahore.

Like all parts of the country, rallies were taken out in Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Loralai, Pishin and Sibi in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

Various political, social, religious, and literary organizations arranged functions to highlight importance of the Pakistan Resolution that paved the way for the creation of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the Indian Sub-continent.

The day was also celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo exhibitions were arranged at the arts galleries in different cities depicting different aspects of Independence Movement and photographs of the founding fathers.

The Pakistan Day functions were also held at Pakistani missions abroad where ambassadors and high commissioners unfurled the national flag and read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and other electronic channels broadcast special programmes on the occasion, while newspapers published special supplements, highlighting significance of the day.

Foolproof security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident, besides a special traffic plan for the day in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain in his separate message on the occasion said the country’s defence was strong and expressed resolve

to make every effort for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of

the homeland.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan a

modern and developed state in conformity with the vision of

Quaid-e-Azam, called for collective endeavours to ensure progress in

all regions of the country.