Nation celebrates 71st Independence Day with fervor, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The nation on Tuesday celebrated the 71st anniversary of the country’s Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm as several religious, cultural and social activities were organized to mark the occasion across the country as well as in various world capitals by Pakistan’s Embassies and Missions.

The main event was a grand flag hoisting ceremony held at the Convention Centre, Islamabad in which President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice ® Nasir-ul-Mulk jointly hoisted the national flag.

The ceremony, televised live, was attended by the three services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats and a large number of people from all walks of life.

On the occasion, the National Anthem was played. A number of national songs along with regional songs and dance performances were also presented.

Smilarly, to mark the independence day of Pakistan, the flag hoisting ceremonies were organized at provincial and district headquarters across the country as well as at Pakistan’s Embassies, Missions, Consulates and High Commissions in various countries.

Special prayers were offered in Mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the resolution of long standing issue of Kashmir.

Educational institutions had arranged art exhibitions, declamation contests, national songs competitions and tableau shows.

Horse and cattle shows, folk music and stage shows, sports tournaments for children, exhibitions of fruits and vegetables had also been organized in villages, towns and cities across the country.

The services of heroes of Pakistan Movement were also highlighted through electronic and print media on the day to pay tribute to their struggle for making Pakistan a reality. Discussions had also been organized at various places to highlight the significance of independence and the ideology of Pakistan.

Local administrations had actively engaged in planning and execution of the programmes to add local colours to the events. Government buildings were illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

All major roads and avenues of the federal capital were decorated with Pakistan flags, buntings and banners by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and other organizations giving a festive look to the city.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police and provincial governments executed the traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of general public.

Cleanliness drives in cities, towns and villages with active participation of non-governmental organizations and general public had also been carried out by the provincial governments.

The government encouraged the owners of shops and commercial centres to keep their businesses open on August 14.

The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage had also made elaborate arrangements to commemorate the Independence Day.

Pakistan Television Corporation, and ATV, run by Shalimar Recording Company, ran special marathon transmissions on the day while Associated Press of Pakistan had made arrangements for the coverage of events, seminars, discussions and talk shows in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.