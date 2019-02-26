Nation behind Pak Armed forces for replying Indian aggression in a befitting manner: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that 220 million high moral people were completely behind the Pakistan Armed forces, for replying the Indian aggression in a befitting manner.
The entire nation has been unequivocal in its condemnation of the violation committed by Indian Air force last night in Muzaffarabad, he stated while talking to a private news channel.
