Nation admiring PM’s goodwill gesture toward peace: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday said the whole nation was admiring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s goodwill gesture toward peace, which would help to curtain war hysteria.The nation also lauded the united stance of all political parties including the government and opposition and armed forces against the Indian aggression, he said talking to a private news channel.

He further said the entire nation was united and stood with Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, those shoot down two Indian fighter aircraft.

The spokesman said India was continuously violating Line of Control (LoC) and committing atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister as a mature statesman had given a clear message to the world that Pakistan always desire for peace and released of captured Indian pilot was ample proof of that.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said Imran Khan in his address to the joint session of parliament had thanked the opposition for showing maturity regarding prevailing situation with India.