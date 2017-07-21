Natioal modern-day goal-keeper coaching camp from July 22

PESHAWAR, July 21 (APP): Goal-keeper training and coaching camp on

modern lines would start at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi

from July 22.

The two weeks training and coaching on modern line with Olympian Nasir Ahmad of PIA will impart coaching as instructions to the camp trainees.

For the important coaching course, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has

invited the names of the following goal-keeper for the training camp.

The invitees should report Nasir Ahmad at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey

Stadium, Karachi on July 22 in the afternoon.

The names of the following goal-keeper comprising Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Waleed Akhtar (Bannu), Yasir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Hafiz Umair Ali (SNGPL), Ali Raza (NBP), Muneeb-ur-Rehman (SSGC), Roman Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Adil Rao (Punjab), Ali Haider (PIA).