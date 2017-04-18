Nasser Janjua, Miller discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): US Special Representative for
Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller called on National Security
Adviser Lt. Gen. ® Nasser Khan Janjua here on Tuesday and
discussed matters of mutual interest.
Matters pertaining to peace process in Afghanistan, counter-
terrorism and Pakistan-India relations came under discussion in the
meeting.
National Security Adviser stressed the need for seeking an
early closure to the decades old conflict in Afghanistan, which has
wreaked a heavy toll on both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
He emphasized the significance of political reconciliation for
a lasting and durable solution.
The two sides agreed to explore and work together on all
options for expediting the process of reconciliation in Afghanistan.
National Security Adviser apprised Miller about implementation
of National Action Plan and the status of bilateral relations with
India.
U.S Ambassador to Pakistan David hale was also present in the
meeting.
