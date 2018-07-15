Nasser Hussain terms Pakistan as the favourites to win ICC World Cup 2019

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP):Former England skipper Nasser Hussain termed Pakistan as the favourites to clinch the title of ICC World Cup in 2019.

The long-awaited ICC World Cup is all set to kick off from 30 May to 14 July 2019.

Overall, it will be the 12th edition of the mega event and is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales in the United Kingdom (UK).

As world cricket body ICC has had made some amendments, only top ten teams will participate in this World Cup.

As things are gearing up towards the mega event, the excitement and anticipation is bound to be increased with every passing day.

Cricket experts and pundits are contemplating over the chances of the teams.

There will be nine matches owing to the league-stage followed by clash for the title which will be played at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s.

In a similar fashion like other cricketing pundits across the cricketing globe, former England skipper Nasser Hussain made his prediction on the forthcoming coveted event.

As the thrilling encounters between India and England are going on one after another.

However, the commentary panel during the second One-day International discussed the favourite stuff of the World Cup event.

Everybody sitting in the commentary box apart from Nasser called India and England as hot favourites for 2019 World Cup. The reason simply behind their prediction is the strength of the respective teams. And in particular, the form they are in at the moment in the white-ball cricket, CricTracker reported.

During the second ODI at Lord’s, one of the commentators raised the possibility of England or India lifting the ICC World Cup 2019 at that particular historic stadium exactly after one year.

“We could see these two teams playing the World Cup final next year,” the commentator said.

However, Nasser, who was also present in the commentary box at that time predicted Pakistan as the favourite to clinch the title in 2019.

“Watch Pakistan sneak in and win the World Cup”, Nasser replied to the fellow commentator.

Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed is playing some good limited overs cricket, they are currently the No 1 T20I team in the world. Hussain expects them to stun everybody and win the crown. Pakistan recently won the Twenty20 tri-series beating Australia in the finals.