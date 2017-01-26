Naseem wins Jubilee Insurance 9th junior National U21 Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar clinched Jubilee Insurance 9th junior National U21 Snooker Championship 2017after beating Haris Nadeem, another cueists from the same province 6-1 in the final at Pakistan Sports Complex

Islamabad on Thursday.

Naseem won the first frame 80-40, but conceded defeat in the second frame 42-70 as his opponent bounced back to display some superb skills.

However; Naseem did not allow Haris to settle down in the next five frames and won these convincingly at the score of 56-47, 85-10, 71-54, 76-04 and 51-41.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony and gave away prizes to all those cueists who remained impressive in the event.

The event carried a prize purse of Rs 130,000. The winner of the event pocketed Rs 50,000 the runner-up got Rs 25,000 each semi finalist took Rs 15,000 while each quarterfinalist was given away Rs 5000.

Rs 5000 were given to Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (U18) and Haris Tahir (U21) each for the highest breaks in the event.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Munawwar H. Shaikh, President PBSA, Alamgir A. Shaikh, former President PBSA and Fayyaz, the representative of Jubilee Insurance.