Naseem disappointed for not given proper recognition

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Pakistan’s ace junior cueist Naseem
Akhtar has expressed disappointment for not being given proper
recognition by authorities concerned on achieving such a feat.
It may be mentioned here that Sahiwal’s Naseem won the
International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) Under-18
Snooker World Championship beating China’s Peifan Lei in Beijing
recently.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said Pakistan cricket team won
Champions Trophy and each of them have been receiving unlimited
rewards from various platforms including the government, from
business community etc.
“When it comes to supporting or honoring snooker none from any
platform has come forward which is very discouraging and
disappointing,” he said.
Naseem, who is the first-ever Pakistani cueist to win a junior
title said until now he had only received Rs 150,000 cash prize from
his hometown. “It is not about money but a player needs
encouragement,” he said.
He also urged the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association
(PBSA) to bring in more departments in the game so that the players
could get jobs.
“PBSA is doing a great job but players need money for
respectable living and therefore if departments come in and provide
jobs to players it would be very beneficial,” he said.
Naseem is currently getting training in Islamabad and
preparing for the Snooker World Cup scheduled to be held in Egypt
next month.
Besides him four other players would be participating in the
World Cup including Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal.
Speaking about the Snooker World Cup, Babar said all players
are very well prepared for the mega event. “We having been excellent
facilities here in the Pakistan Sports Complex and the camp would
continue till July 28,” he said.
However Babar and Chairman PBSA Alamgir Shaikh also backed
Naseem saying if national cueists and the game of snooker would not
get proper acknowledgment then the game would fade in the days to
come.
