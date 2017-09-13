NAP to be implemented with full vigour, commitment: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Wednesday said that National Action Plan (NAP) will be implemented with
full vigour and commitment through coordinated efforts with provinces.
He made these remarks during the Senate Standing Committee on
Interior and Narcotics Control which was held here under the chairmanship
of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik.
“We should stop our educated youth from indulging in surge of
terrorism and extremism,” the minister added.
The minister said the form of the students will be compulsory which
was decided in the meeting with all the Chief Ministers and formed a Wafaq-
ul-Madaras.
He said that it was also decided in the meeting that all the Chief
Secretaries of the provinces will meet once in a month and Chief Ministers
will sit together after two months for the better implementation of NAP.
Ahsan Iqbal said all recommendations of the committee members and
general public will be welcomed for proper implementation of NAP.
Regarding the statement of American President Donald Trump, the
minister said China, Russia, Europe Union and the international community
had endorsed the stance of Pakistan.
Speaking on the bill of Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja, he said that
there should be punishment for the person who commits suicide as it will be
deterrence for those who have suicidal thoughts.
Ahsan Iqbal said that legislation on the issue of suicide should be
according to spirit of the prevalent laws and no exemptions should be given
on it.
“Suicide is forbidden in our religion and law,” the minister added.
The mover of the bill, Karim Khawaja said that persons who try to
commit suicide need treatment and not punishment.
Senator Javed Abbasi said that these types of people need some
sympathy not punishment.
Rehman Malik said that Council of Islamic Ideology had informed him
that funeral prayer can not be offered of those people who commit suicide.
Regarding the high rise buildings, Rehman Malik said that there
should be fire safety measures in the high rise buildings in federal capital.
The chairman said that there should be a Fire Safety Commission at
federal and provincial level to save precious lives in the country.
Earlier, the committee offered Fateha for Rohingya Muslims on the
request of Senator Rehman Malik.
Senators Shahi Syed, Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, Muhammad Saleh
Shah, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Javed Abbasi, Karim Khawaja, Secretary
Ministry of Interior Arshad Mirza and other senior official of the ministry
attended the meeting.
