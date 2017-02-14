NAP implemented in true perspective: Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): State Minister for Education, Vocational Training and Interior, Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday said that incidents of terrorism had been reduced due to National Action Plan (NAP), implemented in true perspective.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had taken initiatives to launch operation to restore peace in Karachi areas. He added that situation in Pakistan had been changed following the policies of the present government.

He said action had been taken against the hate speeches and misuse of loudspeakers.

Baligur Rehman said law enforcement agencies were working effectively in Punjab areas and there was no need to start operation like Karachi.

To a question he said registration of religious seminaries had been initiated in all parts of the provinces.

The State Minister said crime rate had been reduced throughout the country due to the policies of present government.