NAP implemented for wiping out terrorism: Abdul Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Senator Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Lt. General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum has said

that present government had developed the consensus for implementation of Nation Action Plan (NAP),

to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Pakistan had achieved many successes in war against terrorism, he said while talking to a news channel. .

Anti-state forces could not digest the successes of Pakistan in fighting war against terror, he said.

Some 934 check posts had been established to manage the border, he said, adding that Afghan government

should also develop the system to control the border of their areas.

He suggested that dialogue was the only to achieve peace and resolution of problems in Afghanistan.

To a question about reforms, he said that credit goes to the PML-N government for developing consensus

for introducing reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said that present government had also worked for electoral reforms, and completed the process of

census in the country.

He lamented that Pakistan Peoples Party government could not make progress in FATA reforms, census and

electoral reforms during its five year tenure.

To another question he said that United States had commended the role of Pakistan Armed Forces for

recovering an American family from the criminals.