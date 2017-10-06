NAP being implemented to eliminate terrorism, extremism: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Friday said National Action Plan

(NAP) was being implemented and it would eliminate terrorism and

extremism from the country.

Situation of law and order had improved in the country including

peace in Karachi and Balochistan due to concrete measures, he said talking

to PTV.

He said international investors were now taking interest to invest

in Pakistan due to the peaceful environment.

Chinese investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

was also the evidence of suitable atmosphere in the country, he added.

Steps taken under NAP included blockade of unregistered SIMs, action

against misuse of loud speaker, he said, adding action was also taken against hate speeches.

The senator said PML-N had been working on its agenda since

it came into power in 2013 and its major part had been implemented.

He said work on FATA reforms was almost completed while Election

reforms bill had also been passed from the Parliament.

Abdul Qayyum said the government was moving in right direction

and working for the welfare of masses.