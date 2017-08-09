NAO Sindh Repeal Bill contrary to opposition’s demand: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid
Wednesday said the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill-2017 was contrary to the demand of opposition, who wanted
across the board accountability of those involved in corruption.
Speaking in Senate, he said it was tried to develop consensus
on new legislative proposal regarding accountability. It was hoped
that consensus would be developed on it but the new bill presented
in the Sindh Assembly had made it difficult.
He said PPPP’s Taj Haider had introduced the National
Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2015 in Senate but it was rejected
by the House.
Zahid Hamid said the province could not terminate federal laws
as per the Constitution because provinces had no powers to override
federal laws.
He said it was very strange that the PPPP was demanding across
the board accountability and trying to keep Sindh out from the
jurisdiction of the federal law.
He said the Ehtesaab Bill was presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
but the court did not allow to supercede the federal law.
About the Election Bill 2017, he said 93 meetings of
Electoral Reforms Committee were held in last two years. After
settling issues through negotiations, the opposition gave a
dissenting note at the end as Senator Farhat Ullah Babar and MNA
Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated the efforts on it.
He said Articles 62 and 63 were discussed earlier by the
government and treasury lawmakers and it should be further discussed
to remove any complication. He said that a private member’s bill was
moved by PPPP MNA Ayaz Soomro for giving the right of appeal into
verdict about Article 184 (3) and the government has never opposed
it.
Regarding the PML-N rally, he said that Opposition seemed
upset over gathering of people who were welcoming their favorite
leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that judgement into Panama
case was pubic property and one could differ with it.
He said the elements of free and fair trail were ignored and
one could oppose the decision. He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not withdrawing salary while income tax laws and
cash accounting system in Pakistan clearly provided definition of
income.
He said there were a lot of things to move ahead and the
opposition should demonstrate serious attitude to counter various challenges.
Zahid Hamid said Pakistan had signed agreements for
sharing general information and exchanging details of financial
accounts. Following those agreements, there was now a possibility
to get the required information from more than 100 countries.
About offshore companies, he said that all such companies were
not illegal as State Bank of Pakistan had described a proper procedure
about it.
