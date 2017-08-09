NAO Sindh Repeal Bill contrary to opposition’s demand: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid

Wednesday said the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill-2017 was contrary to the demand of opposition, who wanted

across the board accountability of those involved in corruption.

Speaking in Senate, he said it was tried to develop consensus

on new legislative proposal regarding accountability. It was hoped

that consensus would be developed on it but the new bill presented

in the Sindh Assembly had made it difficult.

He said PPPP’s Taj Haider had introduced the National

Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2015 in Senate but it was rejected

by the House.

Zahid Hamid said the province could not terminate federal laws

as per the Constitution because provinces had no powers to override

federal laws.

He said it was very strange that the PPPP was demanding across

the board accountability and trying to keep Sindh out from the

jurisdiction of the federal law.

He said the Ehtesaab Bill was presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

but the court did not allow to supercede the federal law.

About the Election Bill 2017, he said 93 meetings of

Electoral Reforms Committee were held in last two years. After

settling issues through negotiations, the opposition gave a

dissenting note at the end as Senator Farhat Ullah Babar and MNA

Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated the efforts on it.

He said Articles 62 and 63 were discussed earlier by the

government and treasury lawmakers and it should be further discussed

to remove any complication. He said that a private member’s bill was

moved by PPPP MNA Ayaz Soomro for giving the right of appeal into

verdict about Article 184 (3) and the government has never opposed

it.

Regarding the PML-N rally, he said that Opposition seemed

upset over gathering of people who were welcoming their favorite

leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that judgement into Panama

case was pubic property and one could differ with it.

He said the elements of free and fair trail were ignored and

one could oppose the decision. He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not withdrawing salary while income tax laws and

cash accounting system in Pakistan clearly provided definition of

income.

He said there were a lot of things to move ahead and the

opposition should demonstrate serious attitude to counter various challenges.

Zahid Hamid said Pakistan had signed agreements for

sharing general information and exchanging details of financial

accounts. Following those agreements, there was now a possibility

to get the required information from more than 100 countries.

About offshore companies, he said that all such companies were

not illegal as State Bank of Pakistan had described a proper procedure

about it.