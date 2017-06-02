Nancy Izzo calls on SAFRON Minister

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Deputy Assistant Secretary US

Department of State for the Bureau of Population Refugees and

Migration Miss Nancy Izzo Jackson called on the Federal Minister

for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt General R Abdul Qadir

Baloch here Friday.

The Minister expressed his gratitude on contribution of

United States in mitigation the impact of the Afghan Refugees on

Pakistan, said a press release.

The Minister briefed the deputy assistant secretary about the

current status of Afghan refugees and TDPs in Pakistan.

The minister said that Ministry of SAFRON has worked closely with UNHCR and other Donor agencies to make sure the successful repatriation of

over 0.6 million afghan refugees in past two years.

The Minister categorically said that Pakistan had lost

thousands of lives due to terrorism and it can never

be a part of any support to the terrorists.

He said that Pakistan feels the hardship and suffering of

Afghans and wants a conducive political and economic environment in

which afghan refugees would repatriate with dignity and peace.

Assistant Deputy Secretary of State appreciated the efforts of

Pakistan in hosting such large number of Afghan refugees and the

hospitality of the local host communities in managing such a huge

influx for decades.

She said that USA supports any kind of cooperation in helping

those suffering from violence persecution and conflict.