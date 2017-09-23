Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Lieutenant offered in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI, Sept 23 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant
Arsalan Alam, Shaheed was offered in Peshawer Garrison on
Saturday, according a statement issued by Inter Services
Public Relation (ISPR).
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Comd Peshawar Corps, Military
and Civil officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the
Namaz-e-Janaza, the statement added
Jasd-e-Khaki of the Shaheed is being taken to his native
town where Shaheed would be laid to rest with full military
honour.
