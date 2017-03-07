Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred captain, soldier held

RAWALPINDI March 7 (APP): Namaz-e- Janaza (funeral prayer) of Capt Junaid and Sepoy Amjad who embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence Based Operation in Swabi was offered at Peshawar Garrison on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Corps Commander Peshawar and other civil and military officials attended the funeral.

‘Jasde Khakis’ (dead bodies) of shuhda (martyrs) will be taken to their native areas where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.

Meanwhile, Commander Peshawar Corps, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt visited operational areas of Suran Valley, Momand Agency and interacted with troops who valliently repulsed cross border attack the other day.

Commander appreciated high morale of troops and lauded their bravery and courage in the line of duty.