Namaz-e-Janaza of Lt Col Amer Wahid held

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Amer

Wahid Shaheed, who embraced Shahadat near Panjgur, Balochistan on Monday in a terrorist attack was held at Ayub Stadium Lahore on Tuesday.

The funeral was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal,

Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali and serving civil and military officers, soldiers and relatives of shaheed, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.