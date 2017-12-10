Nairobi elected Rapporteur of UNEA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nation’s office at Nairobi, Raza Bashir Tarrar was unanimously elected as Rapporteur of the Bureau of United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) upon nomination by the Asia-Pacific Group.

According ro a press release, recieved here Sunday, the election is a recognition of Pakistan’s active enegagement in global and regional environmental protection efforts

Pakistan also had the honor of the suggestion of the theme of UNEA “Towards a pollution-free planet”