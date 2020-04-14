Naik Adil embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Dattakhel encounter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP):A soldier Naik Adil Shehzad embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dargai, North West of Dattakhel, Northwazirstan.

The Security Forces spotted movement of terrorists in Dargai, 8 kms North West of Dattakhel, Northwazirstan and launched action against them which resulted in exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists and two terrorists were killed in response, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“As Quick Reaction Force cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee. During exchange of fire, 2 terrorists were killed,” it added.

However, in exchange of fire, a soldier Naik Adil Shahzad, age 32 years, resident of Village Karer, Manshera embraced Shahadat . Shaheed soldier is survived by wife and a son.