Naeemul Haq hurled baseless allegations: Dr Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Tuesday said spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Naeemul Haq levelled baseless and unfounded allegations against a former chief of a national security institution of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country Saudi Arabia on instigation of Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said no well wisher of Pakistan could give such a statement, which was an insult to the mandate of people.

Imran Khan because of his malice for the Prime Minister was showing enmity towards Pakistan, he added.

He said PTI was a group of immature politicians who were always levelling allegations.

Those people had no regard for the interest of Pakistan and they were greedy for power, he added.