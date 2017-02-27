Naeem Majeed Jafar posted as Balochistan Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): M Naeem Majeed Jafar, BPS-21 officer

presently serving as Director General (Elections) at Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, has been posted as Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan against the vacant post.

Similarly, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab

Shafiullah, both BPS-20 officers, have been posted as provincial election commissioners in their respective provinces on current charge, a press release issued by Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday said.