NADRA surgeries to visit Luton on Sept 14-15

LONDON, Sep 09 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani community.

In this regard, the High Commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra Mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now to facilitate the Pakistani community Nadra surgeries will be conducted in Luton on September 14 and 15, the MRT will visit 128-130 Oak Road, LU4 8 AD, said the High Commission’s statement issued here Monday.

The statement said that the fee structure of the NADRA services for new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) would be £ 54 while £ 67 will be charged for urgent New Smart NICOP. For new Smart NICOP card (Executive) £ 82 will be charged.