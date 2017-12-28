NADRA signs MoU for computerization of arms licenses in Balochistan

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday inked Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) with Balochistan government in a bid to tackle flow of illegal and unregistered arms in the province.

Chairman NADRA, Usman Mobin and Home Secretary Balochistan, Dr. Akbar Harifal signed MoU for computerization of arms licenses.

Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal, Home Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Director General

Projects NADRA, Zulfiqar Ali, Director General Quetta and other senior officials of provincial government

were present on the occasion.

The signing of an MOU is achievement of major milestone which is result of concerted efforts of

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Home Minister of Balochistan.

The government hopes to reap similar successes achieved in the Punjab, Sindh and Federal arms

license Projects through computerization of 0.3 million manual licenses in Balochistan.

Similar to arms license computerization projects that have been implemented across Sindh and

Punjab provinces, the move will help to promote a more secure and effective management and

monitoring of private arms in the country.

According to MoU, 34 sites will be established by NADRA across various districts in Balochistan

province, where citizens who have old manual licenses can visit these facilities to firstly validate and

then be issued computerized licenses for their weapons through the proper legal channels.

To highlight some past success of the arms license project, since the arms license revalidation

campaign ended in December 2015, total 180,000 arms licenses were computerized and revalidated

while around 8,000 licenses were found to be bogus during the campaign.

These figures highlight the fact that number of privately owned weapons in the country is quite

high, and subsequently there is also a high probability that many of these arms are illegally obtained

and often do not have correct documentation or licenses.

Thus it is vital for initiatives such as these to be taken, as there is a need for strict regulation

when it comes to the possession of arms in the country given national security situation, especially

in provinces such as Balochistan which has fell victim to numerous terrorist attacks particularly

targeting Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).