Nadir wins international boxing title

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): Pakistan Boxing Council champion Nadir Baloch

claimed the Universal Boxing Organisation vacant international super bantamweight title, beating former champion from Tanzania Juma Fundi at Ayub Stadium, Quetta on Pakistan Day evening.

In the 10-round first-ever professional boxing fight, organised by the

PBC in Pakistan, Nadir knocked out Juma in the second round with a combination of straight punches and an upper-cut supported with a right hook, said the information made available here on Friday.

PBC President Ifraz Khan and Senior Vice President Commander Mohammad Ali have congratulated Nadir on his success and praised the PBC team for successfully holding the UBO international bout in Pakistan.

With this win, Nadir claimed the UBO belt and also pocketed Rs 50,000 as prize money while the losing boxer Juma received his share of money being the former champion.

Quetta Mayor Dr Kaleemullah was the chief guest of the evening and gave the cash award and belt to the boxers.

Sardar Abdul Haleemi, who is also vice president of the PBC, bore all

the expenses of the fight and also played a vital role in organising the bout in Quetta.

Besides, Universal Boxing Organisation’s commissioner Emmanuel Mlundwa also held a training and refresher course for local technical officials. In this two-day course, around 10 local officials from Balochistan received the knowledge of conducting and officiating the professional boxing fights. Now these officials will further spread the knowledge among other officials of the country to develop strong technical officials’ team, said PBC SEcretary Rasheed Baloch.

Rasheed further said that the PBC paid $1500 to the UBO as sanction fee for holding the international bout in Pakistan. A special award to Commissioner Mlundwa was also given for getting the UBO bout sanctioned for Pakistan and also conducting refresher course for Pakistan technical officials.