Nadeem Qureshi now LCCI Acting President

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee Member Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi will perform as Acting President of the LCCI in the absence of the LCCI President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, who are abroad for trade visits.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid notified Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi as Acting President to look after the affairs of Lahore Chamber, according to LCCI spokesman here Wednesday.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi is the leading industrialist and have vast business exposures spanning over 27 years. He is competent in managing comprehensive business strategies to develop and outstanding industrial infrastructure, excellent knowledge, wisdom and diverse experience of tailoring novel ideas to create new market trends and tremendously disciplined to work towards organizational vision single mindedly, as well as to direct action of the team towards the goal.

He is Group Director of Four-Brothers Group. He established Pakistan’s first liquid fertilizer plant and emerged pioneer in introducing micro-nutrient in Pakistan and taken revolutionary measures for the agriculture sector of Pakistan.