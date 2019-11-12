Nadeem Baber urges foreign investors to invest in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Tuesday urged foreign investors to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

He speaking at 4th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.

He informed the participants of conference that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking multiple steps in ease of doing business, expanding energy market and opening up avenue for foreign investors to encourage their investment in its energy sector.

The Special Assistant also briefed the participants about exploration and production activities in oil and gas sector of the country, said a press release received here .

Nadeem Babar, who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also met a delegation of senior officials from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Both sides held deliberations on exchange of knowledge on underground gas storage.

SOCAR’s delegation also extended invitation to Pakistani side for visiting underground gas storage facilities in Azerbaijan.

The special assistant also met Japanese State Minister for Economy Trade and Industry , Yohei Matsumoto on the sidelines of conference and apprised him about the PTI government’s commitment to improving the business climate in the country.

Nadeem Baber also informed the Japanese minister about his government’s plan with regard to the auction of onshore and offshore blocks for Oil and Gas exploration.

Earlier, the Special Assistant participated at the Ministerial Panel Discussion on Energy and Policy titled, “The 4th Industrial Revolution is upon us and of its key challenges will be access to clean energy” along with UAE Minister of Energy & Industry Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei.